Infos transport en commun : L.6060,6070 et 6080 : retards
Perturbation
Ce vendredi 11 juin, suite à une circulation difficile en raison d'un accident, les lignes 6060,6070 et 6080 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
6070 GIERES-CAMPUS-MONTBONNOT-BERNIN Transisèrevers BERNIN / MONTBONNOT SAINT MARTIN
vers GIERES
-
6060 CHAMBERY-CHAPAREILLAN-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE
vers CHAMBERY / RAVOIRE (LA)
-
6080 LE TOUVET-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE
vers TOUVET (LE)