Infos transport en commun : L.6060,6070 et 6080 : retards

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 11/06/2021 - Transisère

Ce vendredi 11 juin, suite à une circulation difficile en raison d'un accident, les lignes 6060,6070 et 6080 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 6070 GIERES-CAMPUS-MONTBONNOT-BERNIN Transisère

    vers BERNIN / MONTBONNOT SAINT MARTIN
    vers GIERES

  • Car 6060 CHAMBERY-CHAPAREILLAN-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers CHAMBERY / RAVOIRE (LA)

  • Car 6080 LE TOUVET-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers TOUVET (LE)
