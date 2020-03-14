Infos transport en commun : L.5100, 5110, 5200 : marche pour le climat à Grenoble le 14 mars
Manifestation
Ce Samedi 14 mars, en raison d'une marche pour le climat, une circulation difficile est à prévoir sur les lignes 5100, 5110, 5200. Des perturbations sont à prévoir entre 13h30 et 16h30.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
5110 LANS EN VERCORS-ST NIZIER-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE
vers LANS EN VERCORS / VILLARD DE LANS
-
5100 VILLARD DE LANS-ENGINS-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE
vers VILLARD DE LANS
-
5200 ST MARCELLIN-MOIRANS-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers CHANTESSE / GRENOBLE / VINAY / VOUREY
vers SAINT MARCELLIN