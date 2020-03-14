itinisère
Infos transport en commun : L.5100, 5110, 5200 : marche pour le climat à Grenoble le 14 mars

Manifestation

Jusqu'au 14/03/2020 - Transisère

Ce Samedi 14 mars, en raison d'une marche pour le climat, une circulation difficile est à prévoir sur les lignes 5100, 5110, 5200. Des perturbations sont à prévoir entre 13h30 et 16h30.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 5110 LANS EN VERCORS-ST NIZIER-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers LANS EN VERCORS / VILLARD DE LANS

  • Car 5100 VILLARD DE LANS-ENGINS-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers VILLARD DE LANS

  • Car 5200 ST MARCELLIN-MOIRANS-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers CHANTESSE / GRENOBLE / VINAY / VOUREY
    vers SAINT MARCELLIN