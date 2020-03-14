itinisère
Infos transport en commun : L.4100, 4101, 4110, 4500 : marche pour le climat à Grenoble le 14 mars

Jusqu'au 14/03/2020 - Transisère

Ce Samedi 14 mars, en raison d'une marche pour le climat, une circulation difficile est à prévoir sur les lignes 4100, 4101, 4110, 4500. Des perturbations sont à prévoir entre 13h30 et 16h30.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 4100 CORPS-LA MURE-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE / MURE (LA) / VIZILLE
    vers CORPS / MURE (LA) / SALETTE FALLAVAUX (LA) / SALLE EN BEAUMONT (LA)

  • Car 4110 LA MURE-LA MOTTE D'AVEILLANS-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers MOTTE D'AVEILLANS (LA) / MURE (LA) / SALETTE FALLAVAUX (LA)
    vers CHAMP SUR DRAC / GRENOBLE / MOTTE D'AVEILLANS (LA) / MURE (LA) / SAINT GEORGES DE COMMIERS / SUSVILLE

  • Car 4500 MENS-MONESTIER DE CLERMONT-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers MENS / MONESTIER DE CLERMONT / VIF

  • Car 4101 GRENOBLE-GAP Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers GAP