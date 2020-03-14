Infos transport en commun : L.4100, 4101, 4110, 4500 : marche pour le climat à Grenoble le 14 mars
Manifestation
Ce Samedi 14 mars, en raison d'une marche pour le climat, une circulation difficile est à prévoir sur les lignes 4100, 4101, 4110, 4500. Des perturbations sont à prévoir entre 13h30 et 16h30.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
4100 CORPS-LA MURE-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE / MURE (LA) / VIZILLE
vers CORPS / MURE (LA) / SALETTE FALLAVAUX (LA) / SALLE EN BEAUMONT (LA)
4110 LA MURE-LA MOTTE D'AVEILLANS-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers MOTTE D'AVEILLANS (LA) / MURE (LA) / SALETTE FALLAVAUX (LA)
vers CHAMP SUR DRAC / GRENOBLE / MOTTE D'AVEILLANS (LA) / MURE (LA) / SAINT GEORGES DE COMMIERS / SUSVILLE
4500 MENS-MONESTIER DE CLERMONT-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE
vers MENS / MONESTIER DE CLERMONT / VIF
4101 GRENOBLE-GAP Transisèrevers GRENOBLE
vers GAP