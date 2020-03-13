itinisère
La clé de tous vos déplacements

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 13/03/2020

Infos transport en commun : L.3000, 4100, 4101, 4110, 4500, EXP3, MEN04 : manifestation à Grenoble le 13/03

Manifestation

Jusqu'au 13/03/2020 - Transisère

Ce vendredi 13 mars, en raison de la manifestation contre l'inaction climatique, une circulation difficile est à prévoir sur les lignes 3000, 4100, 4101, 4110, 4500, EXP3, MEN04, des perturbations sont à prévoir entre 16h et 18h.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 4100 CORPS-LA MURE-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE / MURE (LA) / VIZILLE
    vers CORPS / MURE (LA) / SALETTE FALLAVAUX (LA) / SALLE EN BEAUMONT (LA)

  • Car 4110 LA MURE-LA MOTTE D'AVEILLANS-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers MOTTE D'AVEILLANS (LA) / MURE (LA) / SALETTE FALLAVAUX (LA)
    vers CHAMP SUR DRAC / GRENOBLE / MOTTE D'AVEILLANS (LA) / MURE (LA) / SAINT GEORGES DE COMMIERS / SUSVILLE

  • Car 3000 BOURG D'OISANS-VIZILLE-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE / VIZILLE
    vers BOURG D'OISANS (LE)

  • Car 4500 MENS-MONESTIER DE CLERMONT-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers MENS / MONESTIER DE CLERMONT / VIF

  • Car MEN04 GRENOBLE-MENS (INTERNES) Transisère

    vers MENS
    vers GRENOBLE

  • Car 4101 GRENOBLE-GAP Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers GAP

  • Car EXP3 EXPRESS VIZILLE-GRENOBLE (EXP-3) Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers VIZILLE