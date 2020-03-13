Infos transport en commun : L.3000, 4100, 4101, 4110, 4500, EXP3, MEN04 : manifestation à Grenoble le 13/03
Manifestation
Ce vendredi 13 mars, en raison de la manifestation contre l'inaction climatique, une circulation difficile est à prévoir sur les lignes 3000, 4100, 4101, 4110, 4500, EXP3, MEN04, des perturbations sont à prévoir entre 16h et 18h.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
4100 CORPS-LA MURE-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE / MURE (LA) / VIZILLE
vers CORPS / MURE (LA) / SALETTE FALLAVAUX (LA) / SALLE EN BEAUMONT (LA)
4110 LA MURE-LA MOTTE D'AVEILLANS-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers MOTTE D'AVEILLANS (LA) / MURE (LA) / SALETTE FALLAVAUX (LA)
vers CHAMP SUR DRAC / GRENOBLE / MOTTE D'AVEILLANS (LA) / MURE (LA) / SAINT GEORGES DE COMMIERS / SUSVILLE
3000 BOURG D'OISANS-VIZILLE-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE / VIZILLE
vers BOURG D'OISANS (LE)
4500 MENS-MONESTIER DE CLERMONT-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE
vers MENS / MONESTIER DE CLERMONT / VIF
MEN04 GRENOBLE-MENS (INTERNES) Transisèrevers MENS
vers GRENOBLE
4101 GRENOBLE-GAP Transisèrevers GRENOBLE
vers GAP
EXP3 EXPRESS VIZILLE-GRENOBLE (EXP-3) Transisèrevers GRENOBLE
vers VIZILLE