Infos transport en commun : L.2960 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 17/07/2020 - Transisère

Ce vendredi 17 juillet, suite ç un incident sur la ligne 2960, le départ de Heyrieux à 10h50 en direction de Lyon engeristre un retard environ 20 minutes.

Arrêt "Salengro" à St-Priest non desservi dans le sens Lyon -> St-Jean-de-Bournay pour une durée indéterminée

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 2960 ST JEAN DE BOURNAY-LYON Transisère

    vers CHARANTONNAY / HEYRIEUX / LYON / VENISSIEUX
    vers DIEMOZ / HEYRIEUX / SAINT GEORGES D'ESPERANCHE / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY
    • SALENGRO SAINT PRIEST
