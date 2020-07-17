Infos transport en commun : L.2960 : retard
Perturbation
Ce vendredi 17 juillet, suite ç un incident sur la ligne 2960, le départ de Heyrieux à 10h50 en direction de Lyon engeristre un retard environ 20 minutes.
Arrêt "Salengro" à St-Priest non desservi dans le sens Lyon -> St-Jean-de-Bournay pour une durée indéterminée
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
2960 ST JEAN DE BOURNAY-LYON Transisèrevers CHARANTONNAY / HEYRIEUX / LYON / VENISSIEUX
vers DIEMOZ / HEYRIEUX / SAINT GEORGES D'ESPERANCHE / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY
- SALENGRO SAINT PRIEST