Infos transport en commun : L.2900 : retard et complet

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 02/10/2020 - Transisère

Ce vendredi 2 octobre, suite à une circulation difficile sur la ligne 2900, le départ de Saint-Romain-en-Gal à 16h05 en direction de Saint-Jean-de-Bournay  enregistre un retard indéterminé et complet.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 2900 VIENNE-LA COTE ST ANDRE Transisère

    vers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / ROYAS / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY
    vers ESTRABLIN / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / VIENNE
