Infos transport en commun : L.2900 : retard et complet
Perturbation
Ce vendredi 2 octobre, suite à une circulation difficile sur la ligne 2900, le départ de Saint-Romain-en-Gal à 16h05 en direction de Saint-Jean-de-Bournay enregistre un retard indéterminé et complet.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
2900 VIENNE-LA COTE ST ANDRE Transisèrevers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / ROYAS / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY
vers ESTRABLIN / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / VIENNE