Infos transport en commun : L.2900 : correspondance avec la L.7330 annulée jeudi 12 mars

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 12/03/2020 - Transisère

Le jeudi 12 mars 2020
De 9h00 à 20h00
Correspondance annulée

 

En raison de la manifestation sportive « Paris-Nice » dont l’arrivée est à la Côte-Saint-André, la correspondance avec la ligne 7330 ne sera pas assurée entre 9h00 à 20h00.

 

Merci de votre compréhension

L'équipe Transisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 2900 VIENNE-LA COTE ST ANDRE Transisère

    vers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / ROYAS / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY
    vers ESTRABLIN / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / VIENNE