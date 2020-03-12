Infos transport en commun : L.2900 : correspondance avec la L.7330 annulée jeudi 12 mars
Perturbation
Le jeudi 12 mars 2020
De 9h00 à 20h00
Correspondance annulée
En raison de la manifestation sportive « Paris-Nice » dont l’arrivée est à la Côte-Saint-André, la correspondance avec la ligne 7330 ne sera pas assurée entre 9h00 à 20h00.
Merci de votre compréhension
L'équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
2900 VIENNE-LA COTE ST ANDRE Transisèrevers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / ROYAS / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY
vers ESTRABLIN / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / VIENNE