itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 10/04/2024

Infos transport en commun : incident technique, ligne A fortement perturbée (retards).

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 11/04/2024 - TAG

Depuis 16h48, la ligne A est fortement perturbée en raison d'un incident technique. D'importants retards sont à prévoir, et certains trams peuvent être ponctuellement limités.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Tramway A FONTAINE La Poya / PONT DE CLAIX L'Etoile TAG

    vers PONT DE CLAIX - Le Pont-de-Claix, L'Etoile / GRENOBLE - Grand'place / GRENOBLE - Malherbe
    vers FONTAINE - La Poya / GRENOBLE - Gares / GRENOBLE - Verdun - Préfecture / GRENOBLE - Polesud - Alpexpo
Voir toutes les infos trafic