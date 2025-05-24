itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 24/05/2025

Infos transport en commun : incident, ligne C8 perturbée (retards).

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 24/05/2025 - M’Réso

Depuis 09h27, la ligne C8 est perturbée en raison d'un incident . Des retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus C8 GRENOBLE Victor Hugo Belgrade / GIÈRES Université - Biologie / GIÈRES Université IUT STAPS M’Réso

    vers GIERES - Université - IUT-STAPS / GIERES - Université - Biologie / GRENOBLE - Grand'place
    vers GRENOBLE - Victor Hugo - Belgrade / GRENOBLE - Champs-Elysées
Voir toutes les infos trafic