Infos transport en commun : circulation difficile, ligne 70 perturbée (retard max : 15 mn)

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 20/03/2025 - M'Réso

Depuis 16h28, la ligne 70 est perturbée en raison d'une circulation difficile . Des retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités. Le retard maximum constaté est de 15 minutes.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus 70 MONTCHABOUD Le Village / CHAMP-SUR-DRAC ZA La Plaine M'Réso

    vers MONTCHABOUD - Montchaboud Le Village / VIZILLE - Chantefeuille / VIZILLE - Place du Château
    vers CHAMP SUR DRAC - La Melle / VIZILLE - Vizille Lycée
