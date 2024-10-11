Infos transport en commun : circulation difficile, ligne 70 fortement perturbée (retard max : 25 mn)
Perturbation
Depuis 17h05, la ligne 70 est fortement perturbée en raison d'une circulation difficile. D'importants retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités. Le retard maximum constaté est de 25 minutes.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
70 MONTCHABOUD Le Village / CHAMP-SUR-DRAC ZA La Plaine M'Résovers MONTCHABOUD - Montchaboud Le Village / VIZILLE - Chantefeuille / VIZILLE - Place du Château
vers CHAMP SUR DRAC - La Melle / VIZILLE - Vizille Lycée