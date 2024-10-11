itinisère

Infos transport en commun : circulation difficile, ligne 70 fortement perturbée (retard max : 25 mn)

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 11/10/2024 - M'Réso

Depuis 17h05, la ligne 70 est fortement perturbée en raison d'une circulation difficile. D'importants retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités. Le retard maximum constaté est de 25 minutes.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus 70 MONTCHABOUD Le Village / CHAMP-SUR-DRAC ZA La Plaine M'Réso

    vers MONTCHABOUD - Montchaboud Le Village / VIZILLE - Chantefeuille / VIZILLE - Place du Château
    vers CHAMP SUR DRAC - La Melle / VIZILLE - Vizille Lycée
