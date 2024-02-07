Infos transport en commun : circulation difficile, ligne 26 fortement perturbée (retards).
Perturbation
Depuis 08h10, la ligne 26 est fortement perturbée en raison d'une circulation difficile. D'importants retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
26 GRENOBLE Gares / SAINT-GEORGES-DE-COMMIERS Gare / LE GUA Les Saillants TAGvers GUA (LE) - Le Gua, Les Saillants / SAINT GEORGES DE COMMIERS - St-G.-de-Commiers Gare
vers GRENOBLE - Gare Routière / GRENOBLE - Gares