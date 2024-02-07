itinisère

Date d'impression : 06/02/2024

Infos transport en commun : circulation difficile, ligne 26 fortement perturbée (retards).

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 07/02/2024 - TAG

Depuis 08h10, la ligne 26 est fortement perturbée en raison d'une circulation difficile. D'importants retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus 26 GRENOBLE Gares / SAINT-GEORGES-DE-COMMIERS Gare / LE GUA Les Saillants TAG

    vers GUA (LE) - Le Gua, Les Saillants / SAINT GEORGES DE COMMIERS - St-G.-de-Commiers Gare
    vers GRENOBLE - Gare Routière / GRENOBLE - Gares
