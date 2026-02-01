Infos transport en commun : circulation difficile, ligne 18 perturbée (retard max : 20 mn)
Perturbation
Depuis 17h05, la ligne 18 est perturbée en raison d'une circulation difficile . Des retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités. Le retard maximum constaté est de 20 minutes.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
18 Meylan Lycée du Grésivaudan / Poisat Cimetière Intercommunal M résovers MEYLAN - Lycée du Grésivaudan / GRENOBLE - Verdun - Préfecture
vers POISAT - Cimetière Intercommunal