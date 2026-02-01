itinisère

Date d'impression : 27/02/2026

Infos transport en commun : circulation difficile, ligne 18 perturbée (retard max : 20 mn)

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 28/02/2026 - M réso

Depuis 17h05, la ligne 18 est perturbée en raison d'une circulation difficile . Des retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités. Le retard maximum constaté est de 20 minutes.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus 18 Meylan Lycée du Grésivaudan / Poisat Cimetière Intercommunal M réso

    vers MEYLAN - Lycée du Grésivaudan / GRENOBLE - Verdun - Préfecture
    vers POISAT - Cimetière Intercommunal
