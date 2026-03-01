Infos transport en commun : circulation difficile, ligne 17 fortement perturbée (retard max : 10 mn)
Perturbation
Depuis 17h45, la ligne 17 est fortement perturbée en raison d'une circulation difficile. D'importants retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités. Le retard maximum constaté est de 10 minutes.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
17 Grenoble Verdun - Préfecture / Meylan Lycée du Grésivaudan M résovers GRENOBLE - Verdun - Préfecture
vers MEYLAN - Lycée du Grésivaudan / CORENC - Montfleury