Infos transport en commun : circulation difficile, ligne 17 fortement perturbée (retard max : 10 mn)

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 13/03/2026 - M réso

Depuis 17h45, la ligne 17 est fortement perturbée en raison d'une circulation difficile. D'importants retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités. Le retard maximum constaté est de 10 minutes.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus 17 Grenoble Verdun - Préfecture / Meylan Lycée du Grésivaudan M réso

    vers GRENOBLE - Verdun - Préfecture
    vers MEYLAN - Lycée du Grésivaudan / CORENC - Montfleury
