Infos transport en commun : accident de la circulation, ligne 70 fortement perturbée (retards).
Perturbation
Depuis 08h50, la ligne 70 est fortement perturbée en raison d'un accident de la circulation. D'importants retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
70 MONTCHABOUD Le Village / CHAMP-SUR-DRAC ZA La Plaine TAGvers MONTCHABOUD - Montchaboud Le Village / VIZILLE - Chantefeuille / VIZILLE - Place du Château
vers CHAMP SUR DRAC - La Melle / VIZILLE - Vizille Lycée