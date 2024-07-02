itinisère

Infos transport en commun : accident de la circulation, ligne 70 fortement perturbée (retards).

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 02/07/2024 - TAG

Depuis 08h50, la ligne 70 est fortement perturbée en raison d'un accident de la circulation. D'importants retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus 70 MONTCHABOUD Le Village / CHAMP-SUR-DRAC ZA La Plaine TAG

    vers MONTCHABOUD - Montchaboud Le Village / VIZILLE - Chantefeuille / VIZILLE - Place du Château
    vers CHAMP SUR DRAC - La Melle / VIZILLE - Vizille Lycée
