Infos transport en commun : MARDI 20 SEPTEMBRE, station Fontaine Hôtel de Ville - La Source non desservie VERS L'Etoile (travaux billettique).

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 20/09/2022 - TAG

La station Fontaine Hôtel de Ville - La Source direction L'Etoile n'est pas desservie par la ligne A en raison de travaux billettique. Reportez-vous aux stations à proximité.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Tramway A FONTAINE La Poya / PONT DE CLAIX L'Etoile TAG

    vers PONT DE CLAIX - Le Pont-de-Claix, L'Etoile / GRENOBLE - Grand'place
    • Fontaine Hôtel de Ville - La Source FONTAINE
    vers FONTAINE - La Poya / GRENOBLE - Polesud - Alpexpo
