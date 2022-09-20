Infos transport en commun : MARDI 20 SEPTEMBRE, station Fontaine Hôtel de Ville - La Source non desservie VERS L'Etoile (travaux billettique).
Perturbation
La station Fontaine Hôtel de Ville - La Source direction L'Etoile n'est pas desservie par la ligne A en raison de travaux billettique. Reportez-vous aux stations à proximité.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
A FONTAINE La Poya / PONT DE CLAIX L'Etoile TAGvers PONT DE CLAIX - Le Pont-de-Claix, L'Etoile / GRENOBLE - Grand'place
- Fontaine Hôtel de Ville - La Source FONTAINE