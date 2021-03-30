Infos transport en commun : L.LTP03,LTP04,LTP05,LTP06,LTP09 : retard
Perturbation
Ce mardi 30 mars, suite à une circulation difficile, des retards d'environ 15 minutes sont à prévoir.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
LTP04 AOSTE-FAVERGES-LA TOUR DU PIN Transisèrevers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers AOSTE / CHAPELLE DE LA TOUR (LA) / FAVERGES DE LA TOUR
-
LTP09 CESSIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN (LE CALLOUD) Transisèrevers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers CESSIEU
-
LTP06 VIRIEU SUR BOURBRE-LA TOUR DU PIN Transisèrevers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / SAINTE BLANDINE / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BLANDIN / CHASSIGNIEU / CHELIEU / DOISSIN / MONTAGNIEU / SAINT DIDIER DE LA TOUR / SAINT ONDRAS / SAINTE BLANDINE / TOUR DU PIN (LA) / VAL DE VIRIEU
-
LTP03 BOIS DE CESSIEU-ROCHETOIRIN-TOUR DU PIN Transisèrevers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers CESSIEU / ROCHETOIRIN
-
LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Transisèrevers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BELMONT / BIOL / DOISSIN / MONTREVEL / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON