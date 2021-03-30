itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.LTP03,LTP04,LTP05,LTP06,LTP09 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 30/03/2021 - Transisère

Ce mardi 30 mars, suite à une circulation difficile, des retards d'environ 15 minutes sont à prévoir.

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car LTP04 AOSTE-FAVERGES-LA TOUR DU PIN Transisère

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers AOSTE / CHAPELLE DE LA TOUR (LA) / FAVERGES DE LA TOUR

  • Car LTP09 CESSIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN (LE CALLOUD) Transisère

    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers CESSIEU

  • Car LTP06 VIRIEU SUR BOURBRE-LA TOUR DU PIN Transisère

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / SAINTE BLANDINE / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BLANDIN / CHASSIGNIEU / CHELIEU / DOISSIN / MONTAGNIEU / SAINT DIDIER DE LA TOUR / SAINT ONDRAS / SAINTE BLANDINE / TOUR DU PIN (LA) / VAL DE VIRIEU

  • Car LTP03 BOIS DE CESSIEU-ROCHETOIRIN-TOUR DU PIN Transisère

    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers CESSIEU / ROCHETOIRIN

  • Car LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Transisère

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BELMONT / BIOL / DOISSIN / MONTREVEL / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON
