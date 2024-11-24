itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 24/11/2023

Infos transport en commun : Ligne C7 ne circule pas entre IUT-UFRAPS et Biologie (blocage circulation).

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 24/11/2024 - TAG

La ligne C7 ne circule pas entre les arrêts Universités - IUT - UFRAPS et Universités - Biologie en raison d'un blocage de la circulation secteur Biologie Universités. engin de chantier en panne

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus C7 ÉCHIROLLES Comboire / GIÈRES Universités - Biologie / GIÈRES Universités - IUT - UFRAPS TAG

    vers GIERES - Universités - IUT - UFRAPS / GIERES - Universités - Biologie
    • Universités - IUT - UFRAPS GIERES
    vers ECHIROLLES - Comboire / ECHIROLLES - Colonel Manhès
    • Universités - IUT - UFRAPS GIERES
Voir toutes les infos trafic