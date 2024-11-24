Infos transport en commun : Ligne C7 ne circule pas entre IUT-UFRAPS et Biologie (blocage circulation).
Perturbation
La ligne C7 ne circule pas entre les arrêts Universités - IUT - UFRAPS et Universités - Biologie en raison d'un blocage de la circulation secteur Biologie Universités. engin de chantier en panne
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
C7 ÉCHIROLLES Comboire / GIÈRES Universités - Biologie / GIÈRES Universités - IUT - UFRAPS TAGvers GIERES - Universités - IUT - UFRAPS / GIERES - Universités - Biologie