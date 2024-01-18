Infos transport en commun : Ligne 60 ne circule pas entre Pomarey et Planfay Haut (chaussée glissante).
Perturbation
La ligne 60 ne circule pas entre les arrêts Pomarey et Planfay Haut en raison d'une chaussée glissante secteur Proveysieux.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
60 PROVEYSIEUX Planfay Haut / SAINT-ÉGRÈVE Muret TAGvers SAINT EGREVE - Muret
- Proveysieux, Planfay Haut PROVEYZIEUX
- Proveysieux, Planfay Combaleyre PROVEYZIEUX
