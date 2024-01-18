itinisère

Infos transport en commun : Ligne 60 ne circule pas entre Pomarey et Planfay Haut (chaussée glissante).

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 18/01/2024 - TAG

La ligne 60 ne circule pas entre les arrêts Pomarey et Planfay Haut en raison d'une chaussée glissante secteur Proveysieux.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus 60 PROVEYSIEUX Planfay Haut / SAINT-ÉGRÈVE Muret TAG

    vers SAINT EGREVE - Muret
    • Proveysieux, Planfay Haut PROVEYZIEUX
    • Proveysieux, Planfay Combaleyre PROVEYZIEUX
    • Proveysieux, Planfay Bas PROVEYZIEUX
    vers PROVEYZIEUX - Proveysieux, Planfay Haut
    • Proveysieux, Planfay Bas PROVEYZIEUX
    • Proveysieux, Planfay Combaleyre PROVEYZIEUX
    • Proveysieux, Planfay Haut PROVEYZIEUX
