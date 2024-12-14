Infos transport en commun : incident technique, ligne A fortement perturbée (retards).
Perturbation
Depuis 17h37, la ligne A est fortement perturbée en raison d'un incident technique. D'importants retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités. Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
A FONTAINE La Poya / PONT DE CLAIX L'Etoile TAGvers PONT DE CLAIX - Le Pont-de-Claix, L'Etoile / GRENOBLE - Grand'place
vers FONTAINE - La Poya / GRENOBLE - Gares / GRENOBLE - Chavant / GRENOBLE - Polesud - Alpexpo