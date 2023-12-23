itinisère

Date d'impression : 22/12/2023

Infos transport en commun : barrière SNCF bloquée, ligne C7 perturbée (retards). Retard maximum : 15 mn

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 23/12/2023 - TAG

Depuis 11h10, la ligne C7 est perturbée en raison d'une barrière SNCF bloquée. Des retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités. Le retard maximum constaté est de 15 minutes. Merci de votre compréhension.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus C7 ÉCHIROLLES Comboire / GIÈRES Universités - Biologie / GIÈRES Universités - IUT - UFRAPS TAG

    vers GIERES - Universités - IUT - UFRAPS / GIERES - Universités - Biologie
    vers ECHIROLLES - Comboire / ECHIROLLES - Colonel Manhès
