Perturbations : Perturbations en raison du passage du Critérium du Dauphiné les 6, 7 et 10 juin
itinisère - Jusqu'au 10/06/2017.
En raison du passage du Critérium du Dauphiné, des perturbations sont à prévoir sur les transports en comun ainsi que sur les routes mardi 6, mercredi 7 et samedi 10 juin 2017.
Pour plus d'informations, vous pouvez consulter le détail ci-dessous :
-Mardi 6 juin :
- ligne 5200 https://goo.gl/bHuads
- routes https://goo.gl/PyZ6MZ
-Mercredi 7 juin :
- ligne 1000 https://goo.gl/l7CI10
- ligne 1010 https://goo.gl/ub7Rse
- ligne 1410 https://goo.gl/ped3du
- ligne 1450 https://goo.gl/A2BRWq
- ligne BJA04 https://goo.gl/oBQkUO
- ligne LTP03 https://goo.gl/D6DrCa
- ligne LTP04 https://goo.gl/HN4i3e
- ligne LTP06 https://goo.gl/yAqOUm
- ligne LTP07 https://goo.gl/bje0uA
- ligne LTP09 https://goo.gl/QD5QCY
- ligne PBE06 https://goo.gl/Gi3jd5
- ligne PSJSA https://goo.gl/4It4fW
- ligne SCF02 https://goo.gl/70OeSI
- routes https://goo.gl/J8VQWW
-Samedi 10 juin :
- ligne 3000 https://goo.gl/0QhRxl
- ligne 3010 https://goo.gl/q2LuCO
- ligne 3020 https://goo.gl/jcS0j0
- ligne 3030 https://goo.gl/JnCYgT
- ligne 3070 https://goo.gl/yUn6HX
- ligne 6010 https://goo.gl/JF2Smx
- ligne 6020 https://goo.gl/TLatYa
- ligne 7000 https://goo.gl/ivPVXK
- lignes EXP1, EXP2, 6060 et 6200 https://goo.gl/wQ19mo
- routes https://goo.gl/EejQBH
Merci de votre compréhension
L'équipe Itinisère