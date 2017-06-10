Perturbations : Passage du Critérium du Dauphiné les 6, 7 et 10 juin

itinisère - Jusqu'au 10/06/2017.

En raison du passage du Critérium du Dauphiné, des perturbations sont à prévoir sur les transports en comun ainsi que sur les routes mardi 6, mercredi 7 et samedi 10 juin 2017.

Pour plus d'informations, vous pouvez consulter le détail ci-dessous :

-Mardi 6 juin :

-Mercredi 7 juin :

-Samedi 10 juin :

 

