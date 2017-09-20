<em>itin</em><b>isère</b>
Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : retard

Transisère - Jusqu'au 20/09/2017.

Ce mercredi 20 septembre, suite à une circulation difficile sur la ligne ROU04, le départ de Roussillon à 12h05 en direction de Saint-Maurice-L'exil enregistre un retard de 10 minutes.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Transisère

    vers ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
    vers CONDRIEU / REVENTIN VAUGRIS / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT ALBAN DU RHONE / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM